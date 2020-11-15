Morbidelli wins Valencio MotoGP, Miller second

The second last round of MotoGP 2020. The riders remained at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Spain for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Valencia.

Going into the race tonight Joan Mir was 37 points ahead of the next rider in the World Championship. He started the race from 12th position.

Franco Morbidelli started from pole position, with Jack Miller in second and Takaaki Nakagami from third.

Fabio Quartararo dropped to last after running way too wide into turn two on lap one.

Morbidelli, after Miller jumped in front of him off the start, led from the front and was setting fastest laps.

The start of lap 6 saw Johann Zarco crash out due to the wind factor.

Quartararo crashed at turn 6 during lap 9, his world championship hopes gone.

Nakagami, fighting for his first ever MotoGP podium finish, was setting the fastest times during lap 12 and 13 sitting in fourth behind Pol Espargaro.

Miller stayed in second and kept applying the pressure on Morbidelli. By lap 17 Miller was setting the fastest laps.

Lap 19 Nakagami crashed whilst trying to overtake Pol Espargaro. Pol Espargaro was very lucky not to be wiped out.

By lap 22 Jack Miller had halved Morbidelli’s lead.

The start of the final lap Miller took the lead and for the rest of the lap he and Morbidelli kept swapping positions. An incredible last lap but it was Morbidelli that held on.

Joan Mir finished in seventh and it was enough for him to secure the 2020 MotoGP World Championship.

Suzuki had their first World Championship since Kenny Roberts Jr in 2000.

Franco Morbidelli Jack Miller Pol Espargaro

Tune in to Bold and 10 play on Sunday 22nd November at 11:30 pm for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Portimao