Miguel Oliveira Wins in Portugal

The Algarve International Circuit was the scene for the final MotoGP race of the shortened 2020 season, the Grand Prix of Portugal.

Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira started from pole position in his home country. Franco Morbidelli and Jack Miller started from second and third respectively. Cal Crutchlow started his final MotoGP race from fourth.

Joan Mir, after sealing the World Championship last week, started from 20th, he worst starting position of the year.

Oliveira had a great start and led at the end of the first lap.

Franco Bagnaia retired injured one lap into the race after a collision with Joan Mir.

Brad Binder crashed at turn one during the third lap.

At the end of the third lap Oliveira held a two second lead and was setting the fastest laps. Franco Morbidelli was in second and Miller in third.

14 laps into the race and Oliveira had extended his lead to four seconds.

The world champion, Joan Mir, retired during lap 15 with electronic issues with his bike. Fortunately, he had claimed the title last week.

Miller started to close the gap on Morbidelli on lap 17.

Lorenzo Savadori crashed out in lap 24.

Another last lap battle between Miller and Morbidelli and this week Miller came out on top.

Oliveira led from start to finish on his KTM for the win on home soil. This was KTM’s third win of the season.

Miguel Oliveira Jack Miller Franco Morbidelli

Tune in to Bold and 10 play in 2021 for the MotoGP Season