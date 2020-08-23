Miguel Oliveira Steals the Win in the Grand Prix of Styria

Round 6 of the 2020 MotoGP season, the 900th Premier Class race, saw the riders remaining at the Red Bull Ring in Austria for the Grand Prix of Styria.

KTM had certainly proved strong in the last few rounds and Pol Espargaro kept this going by claiming their first pole position. Takaaki Nakagami, Joan Mir and Jack Miller started second to fourth respectively.

Pol Espargaro had a brilliant start off the line but had dropped to fourth after the first lap. Miller moved to the front after passing Pol Espargaro and Mir. Valentino Rossi managed to move up five places in the first lap.

Miller held the lead until lap five when Mir got past him. Johann Zarco started from pit lane after being penalised for last weeks incident. By the fifth lap he was the faster rider on the track.

With 12 laps remaining Nakagami moved up to second position getting past Miller.

Then, Maverick Vinales had to jump off his bike at 210 km/h after his brakes failed. The bike went full speed into an air barrier and burst into flames. A red flag came out for the second week in succession in Austria to allow for a clean-up.

The race restarted for a twelve lap dash to the finish line.

Miller had a terrible start but half a lap later he duelled with and got past Mir. Nakagami dropped down to seventh.

Pol Espargaro moved up to second and Miguel Oliveira to third.

With five laps remaining Pol Espargaro took the lead from Miller.

A thrilling last lap. Pol Espargaro looked like he was going to hold it to the end but Miller moved past at turn four. Pol managed to get past Miller a couple of turns later then on the last corner Miller did a block pass to squeeze Pol wide but Oliveira surprised them both and ducked through to take the chequered flag.

Oliveira delivered KTM their first win in their home city, Tech 3 their first premier class win and Portugal their first MotoGP race winner.

Miguel Oliveira Jack Miller Pol Espargaro

