Miguel Oliveira Claims His First Victory of 2021

An action-packed MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya saw Miguel Oliveira take his and KTM’s first victory of the season. The Portuguese rider’s consistency managed to hold Frenchman Johann Zarco at bay in what Oliveira called ‘one of the best races’ of his career in his post-race interview.

Fabio Quartararo secured pole position for the fifth straight time this season.

Jack Miller had a strong start on his Ducati, after securing second on the grid in qualifying, and briefly took the early lead.

Quartararo tried to pass Miller but ran wide which saw him drop back to sixth. He fought his way back and with 15 laps to go was battling Oliveira.

Oliveira kept his cool and left Quartararo to contend with Zarco, who eventually got around his fellow Frenchman.

Aussie Jack Miller took third place after Championship leader, and race favourite, Quartararo was given a three-second penalty for a bizarre and dangerous move, where his leathers came open mid-race and he ripped off his chest protector and tossed it on the track.

Updated: the following day, Quartararo was given another three-second penalty, dropping him down to 6th.

In Miller’s post-race interview, he attributed missing a gear on turn 5 to losing two positions, and then struggling with high tyre temperatures.

Honda’s woes continued with Marc Marquez suffering his third consecutive DNF for the season - the first time this has happened to the eight-times World Champion. The Spaniard struggled to handle his Honda, crashing out on turn 10.

Turn 10 claimed two more riders and ended the race for Aleix Espargaró and Valentino Rossi.

Pol Espargaró, Danilo Petrucci, and Iker Lecuona also crashed out during the race.

Alex Rins missed the race after fracturing his wrist while training on his bicycle at the track.

It was a great sight to see fans at the MotoGP with 20,000 spectators allowed in.

Despite the penalty, Quartararo remains at the top of the World Championship standings, 14 points ahead of Johann Zarco.

Miguel Oliveira Johann Zarco Jack Miller

