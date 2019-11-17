Marquez wins final MotoGP of 2019

The MotoGP 2019 season finale saw the riders return to Europe for Round 19 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

And with the return Marc Marquez rounded out his incredible 2019 season with one more win.

There was 27 laps of the circuit which is 4 km in length with 9 lefts, 5 rights.

In the week leading up to the race five-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo announced his retirement.

Fabio Quartararo secured his sixth pole of the season. Marc Marquez was in second and Australia's Jack Miller in third.

Miller had a great start and went straight to the front but Quartararo caught him at the second corner.

Quartararo established a lead but Marquez quickly cleared those in front of him to move up to second.

It took Marquez until lap 8 to push past to the front.

Cal Crutchlow finished his season with a crash on lap 12.

The cool conditions caused a lot of riders to crash. Petrucci, Zarco and Lecuona all went down at Turn 6.

Marquez led the rest of the race and finished 1.6 seconds in front of Quartararo.

Lorenzo finished 13th in his last ever MotoGP.

Of the 19 races in the 2019 season Marquez had 12 wins and 18 podiums finishes. With the win Repsol Honda took the teams world title, securing the triple crown for HRC.

It has been a truly incredible season for Marquez who was dominant throughout.

1. Marc Marquez 2. Fabio Quartararo 3. Jack Miller