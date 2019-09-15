MotoGP

Marquez thriller final lap wins the San Marino Moto GP

Marquez wins with final lap thriller.

After a dramatic start to the San Marino MotoGP in the qualifying round, pole position rider Maverick Vinales, had a strong start.

Marquez started in 6th position and rapidly moved into 4th position ahead of Pol Espargaro.

By Lap 3 Marquez had moved into second and Vinales was nowhere to be seen. This did not intimidate Fabio Quartararo and the front two riders could not be separated. He continued to keep calm under the pressure and held onto the front position.

With the expectation that Marquez was holding back, tensions remained high. Marquez continued working the rear allowing Quartararo to maximize his bike through the corners.

The young Frenchman held on until the final lap where Marquez found that extra he had been holding onto, to pull alongside Quartararo, and make his move. By Turn 14 the race fell into the lap of Marquez.

Although denied a maiden MotoGP victory, Fabio Quartararo showed he was one to keep an eye on in future races.

Marc Marquez's seventh win for the season pushes his championship lead to 93 going into Round 14 at Aragon.

MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix - Round 14 of the 2019 Championship LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 9.30pm AEST Sunday 22nd September 2019.

