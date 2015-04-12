Marquez takes out Austin

After a half hour delay due to water spillage on the track, the race was underway and wasn’t long before it was shaping up to be another classic race in this series. Marc Marquez (Honda) took out the race in epic fashion and winning 3-from-3 this weekend.

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) took the lead and held strong for the first 5 laps with Marquez close behind. Hungry to continue his MotoGP Americas domination Marquez overtook Dovizioso after several intense laps and at one stage was leading by 5 seconds.

Dovizioso held on to second position with Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) taking third place after multiple changes to the leader board throughout the race with fierce on the track.





Points after Race Three:1. 25 - Marc Marquez (Honda)

2. 20 - Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

3. 16 - Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

4. 13 - Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

5. 11 - Andrea Iannone (Ducati)

6. 10 - Bradley Smith (Yamaha)

7. 9 - Cal Crutchlow (Honda)

8. 8 - Aleix Espargaro (Suzuki)

9. 7 - Maverick Vinales (Suzuki)

10. 6 - Danilo Petrucci (Ducati)

11. 5 - Hiroshi Aoyama (Honda)

12. 4 - Hector Barbera (Ducati)

13. 3 - Nicky Hayden (Aspar)

14. 2 - Jack Miller (Honda)

15. 1 - Alvaro Bautista (Aprilla)