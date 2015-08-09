Marquez continues American dominance



Two-time World Champion Marc Marquez has continued his dominance on American soil, by taking out a closely fought Indianapolis MotoGP ahead of Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi.



Marquez extended his winning streak in the United States to seven consecutive races, but it was anything but routine for the Honda rider, as fellow Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo controlled the race for the most part and looked likely to snap Marquez's winning streak.



After a hot lap on Saturday, Marquez started the race on pole - but a flying start from Lorenzo saw him take the lead early in the race - which he would maintain for over twenty laps, until Marquez made his move with three laps remaining to re-take the lead from his compatriot.



Lorenzo finished in second place, but it wasn't enough to snatch the lead in the Riders Championship from his Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi, who completed the podium for the tenth consecutive race in 2015, continuing his unblemished record of top three finishes this season.



It was a crafty ride from "The Doctor", as Rossi started the race in eighth position after a poor qualifying session - but managed to slice his way through the field and into the top three, as he has done so many times throughout the year.



Yamaha's Dani Pedrosa finished the race in fourth place, and looked likely to snatch the final podium position from Rossi at the death, until the Italian made a final-lap surge to take third position.



Andrea Iannone and his Ducati completed the race in fifth position, followed by the Yamahas of Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro.



Cal Crutchlow finished the race in eighth, after a poor start to the race saw the Ducati riders aspirations of a podium finish disappear, dropping from fourth on the opening grid.



Crutchlow's Ducati team-mates Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci rounded out the top ten.



Australian rider Jack Miller did not finish the race.



