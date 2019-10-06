Marquez and Quartararo duel in Thailand

MotoGP headed to Chang International Circuit in Thailand for round 15. The circuit being 4.6 km with 5 lefts and 7 rights with the race being 26 laps.

Coming into today's race Marc Marquez only needed 2 points than Dovizioso to seal the championship. Marquez had a big crash in the qualifiers leaving his bike destroyed and him winded and needing to be helped from the circuit.

Fabio Quartararo secured pole position. Maverick Vinales started from second and Marquez from third.

At the start of the race Marquez moved straight up to second place. From there Quartararo and Marquez didn't separate.

Marquez made a move with four laps to go but couldn't hold it. For the final three laps Marquez was right on the tail of Quartararo showing him his front wheel at times.

Marquez made a move again at the start of the final lap and took the lead. Quartararo didn't give up and kept fighting and pushing for the whole lap. He even managed to grab the lead back on the last corner but Marquez ducked back in front and took the flag.

Other riders might have been content to sit in second and secure the points but not Marquez. He won the 2019 Championship and his 8th World Championship in sensational style.

It was a brilliant race for MotoGP rookie Quartararo. He will definitely be a force to be reckoned with in the future.

1. Marc Marquez 2. Fabio Quartararo 3. Maverick Vinales

MotoGP Japan Grand Prix - Round 16 of the 2019 Championship LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 3.30pm AEST Sunday 20th October 2019.