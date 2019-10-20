MotoGP

EpisodesMotoGP CalendarGalleriesArticles
More
Back

Marc Marquez holds off Fabio Quartararo to win Japanese Moto GP

Marc Marquez holds off Fabio Quartararo to win Japanese Moto GP

Marquez wins his 4th consecutive podium in Japan

Marc Marquez had a great start despite a damp track in the Japanese Grand Prix claiming his 10th victory for the season.

Marquez led every lap from his 1st position at pole. Fabio Quartararo passed teammate Petronas off the line to sit behind Marquez in second place. On the 7th turn Quartararo found a gap to take the lead. Marquez was not prepared to let the lead go and on the 10th turn he regained his lead. No other rider threatened his position for the remainder of the race.

Andrea Dovizioso started to charge in the final laps making Quartararo focus on holding his position to the closing gap of less than half a second by Dovizioso.

Honda's Marc Marquez kept up the strong hold and finally crossed the line 1 second clear.  It was his 54th win, equaling Australian legend Mick Doohan, and will guarantee Honda the prize for best bike.

  1. Marc Marquez
  2. Fabio Quartararo
  3. Andrea Dovizioso

MotoGP Australian Qualifying Grand Prix - Round 17 of the 2019 Championship LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 1.30pm AEST Saturday 26th October 2019.

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap
NEXT STORY

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

Advertisement

Related Articles

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

The 2021 MotoGP season has come to an end and we have a new champion in Fabio Quartararo who claimed his first title after a stellar season.
Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Marc Marquez celebrated his first back-to-back wins since 2019, and Ducati sufferers multiple crashes
Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

The Spaniard has conquered 7 of the last 8 visits to the Austin track
Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia has taken out the MotoGP for the second week in a row, running a flawless race to win the MotoGP of San Marino
Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

The Italian rider held off Champion Marc Marquez after 7 attempts to take the lead in the final 3 laps