Marc Marquez holds off Fabio Quartararo to win Japanese Moto GP

Marc Marquez had a great start despite a damp track in the Japanese Grand Prix claiming his 10th victory for the season.

Marquez led every lap from his 1st position at pole. Fabio Quartararo passed teammate Petronas off the line to sit behind Marquez in second place. On the 7th turn Quartararo found a gap to take the lead. Marquez was not prepared to let the lead go and on the 10th turn he regained his lead. No other rider threatened his position for the remainder of the race.

Andrea Dovizioso started to charge in the final laps making Quartararo focus on holding his position to the closing gap of less than half a second by Dovizioso.

Honda's Marc Marquez kept up the strong hold and finally crossed the line 1 second clear. It was his 54th win, equaling Australian legend Mick Doohan, and will guarantee Honda the prize for best bike.

Marc Marquez Fabio Quartararo Andrea Dovizioso

