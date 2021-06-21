Marc Marquez Back at the Top of the Podium

The six-time World Champion, Marc Marquez secured his first win since 2019 at the Sachsenring in Germany. The Spanish rider missed most of the 2020 season due to injury and has been struggling to find form this year.

This was Marquez’s 11th straight victory at Sachsenring.

Johann Zarco had the pole position but Aleix Espargaro jumped through to grab the holeshot. Marc Marquez soon pushed past Fabio Quartararo to move to second place.

Danilo Petrucci and Alex Marquez crashed out of the race together at Turn 1 of Lap 4.

Lap 9 saw rain begin to fall but this wasn’t a deterrent to Marc Marquez as he pushed further ahead. Aleix Espargaro held up the pack behind Marquez allowing him to increase his lead before Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira managed to break through.

Oliveira soon got around Miller into second position where he would finish the race. The Portuguese rider tried his best to get close to Marquez, but the Spaniard was back to his old self and held him off.

Quartararo slowly but surely picked his way through the pack to take the last spot on the podium.

In the last laps of the race, Brad Binder went on a charge and got up to fourth position.

The last lap saw fellow Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia push Miller down to sixth spot.

All the riders were happy for and respectful of Marquez’s return to the top of the podium.

“Marc is from another planet,” laughed Quartararo. “When you miss a year, after a serious injury, several operations, it’s incredible what he achieved today.”

“Today was the day of Marc Marquez” reflected Jack Miller. “I think he did a fantastic job. As I said before he managed the race really well, that’s why he is a multiple time world champion.”

Fabio Quartararo remains at the top of the 2021 World Championship standings on 131 points. Johann Zarco and Jack Miller are in second and third respectively on 109 and 100 points.

Marc Marquez Miguel Oliveira Fabio Quartararo

Tune in to BOLD and 10 play on Sunday 27th June at 9:30 pm for the Grand Prix of The Netherlands