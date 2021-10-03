Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

Known as one of the most physical tracks on the race calendars, it was no match for Marc Marquez. The win was made that much sweeter, finally returning to form, after a challenging recovery from his right arm break at the beginning of his 2020 campaign.

No other racer could get close to the Honda rider, after he led the charge out of the pack off the grid. He takes 25 Championship points for his win, moving him into 7th position.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo ran a brilliant race, maintaining a relatively unchallenged 2nd position held all the way through to the checkered flag.

Italian rookie Francesco Bagnaia took his third consecutive podium finish taking 3rd place.

Aussie Jack Miller ended his Austin campaign in disappointment. After a strong weekend at the track, he qualified 10th position on the grid, and climbed his way into 4th position by lap 5. However, he was unable to keep pace while struggling on a hard rear tyre, ultimately finishing in 8th position.

Key Race Moments

First lap - Marquez off to great a start to lead to charge. Quartararo in 2nd, and Rins in 3rd position

19 laps to go, Nakagami took a tumble, after going in too hot to at at turn 12

18 laps to go, Miller climbed two places into 6th position, passing Mir and Binder, after starting 10th on grid

16 laps to go, Zarco was down and out, as he crashed out on the first corner of the track

15 laps to go, Miller takes Rins for 4th position, as he continued to fight his way through the pack, as Martin takes 3rd position

11 laps to go, Espargaro crashed and is out of the race, making it his 5th for the weekend

9 laps to go, Miller deliberately allowed his teammate Bagnaia to pass, as he appeared to struggle on his bike

7 laps to go, Marquez extended his lead to 3.6 seconds ahead of Quartararo

6 laps to go, Miller was under pressure from Rins, ultimately losing another place on the 5th turn to the Suzuki rider

4 laps to go, Bagnaia mounted pressure on Martin, who began to struggle, notably looking down at dashboard frequently

3 laps to go, Martin received an unfortunate long lap penalty, which allowed Bagnaia to take 3rd position

Final lap - Marquez held a 4.2 second advantage over Quartararo, and took the win with ease.

Podium

Marc Marquez Fabio Quartararo Francesco Bagnaia

