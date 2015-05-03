Lorenzo untouchable in Spain

Two-time World Champion Jorge Lorenzo was back to his clinical best, as the Spaniard dominated in Jerez to win the Spanish Grand Prix by over 5 seconds ahead of Honda's Marc Marquez and Yamaha's Valentino Rossi.

Lorenzo was untouchable on his home circuit throughout the entire weekend - claiming pole position on Saturday and holding the lead from start to finish during Sunday's race.

Fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez valiantly rode to second place despite riding with a broken finger - and much like his compatriot Lorenzo, Marquez maintained his position in second place from the lights to the chequered flag.

The 2014 World Champion must have been feeling deja-vu, as Valentino Rossi was in hot pursuit throughout the race and closed the gap to only one second with seven laps to go, mirroring the finish to the Argentinian Grand Prix a fortnight ago.

However, Marquez managed to hold off the Yamaha of Rossi, as he pulled away in the final laps of the race and finished six seconds clear of his Italian rival.

Rossi completed the podium, marking the 200th time in the Italian's illustrious career that he has finished in the Top 3 in a World Championship race.

This podium finish extended Rossi's (82 points) lead to 15 points over Andrea Dovizioso (67 points) in the World Championship Standings, while Jorge Lorenzo's win has pushed him into third place (62 points)

Cal Crutchlow's Honda finished in fourth place, crossing the chequered flag 3.8 seconds ahead of the Yamaha of Pol Espargaro who finished fifth.

Ducati's Andrea Iannone fought for sixth with Aleix Espargardo, who finished seventh on his Suzuki.

Bradley Smith finished in eigth, while Andrea Dovizioso finished ninth after a rough start which saw him fall to the back of the back.

Yonny Hernandez finished out the Top 10, while Australian Jack Miller finished in 20th position.









Spanish Grand Prix Points



1. Jorge LORENZO - Yamaha (+25 pts)

2. Marc MARQUEZ - Honda (+20 pts)

3. Valentino ROSSI - Yamaha (+16 pts)

4. Cal CRUTCHLOW - Honda (+13 pts)

5. Pol ESPARGARO - Yamaha (+11 pts)

6. Andrea IANNONE - Ducati (+10 pts)

7. Aleix ESPARGARO - Suzuki (+9 pts)

8. Bradley SMITH - Yamaha (+8 pts)

9. Andrea DOVIZIOSO - Ducati (+7 pts)

10. Yonny HERNANDEZ - Ducati (+6 pts)

11. Maverick VIÑALES - Suzuki (+5 pts)

12. Danilo PETRUCCI - Ducati (+4 pts)

13. Scott REDDING - Honda (+3 pts)

14. Hector BARBERA - Ducati (+2 pts)

15. Alvaro BAUTISTA - Aprilia (+1 pt)