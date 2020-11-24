MotoGP

Joan Mir

MotoGP 2020 World Champion

In the disrupted year that was 2020, a new rider took out the MotoGP World Championship.

Marc Marquez was out for the year with a broken humerus he sustained in the Grand Prix of Spain. With the current, dominant, World Champion out, the door was wide open for anyone to take the title.

And that rider was Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir of Spain.

It was his consistency throughout the year that saw him take his maiden World Championship.

During the year Mir had six podium finishes, including his first ever MotoGP podium, and a victory at the Grand Prix of Europe.

At one point during the season, it looked like he would be the champion without even ever winning a MotoGP race.

The Spaniard secured the World Championship in his home country during Round 14, MotoGP Grand Prix of Valencia.

Mir has only had two seasons in MotoGP.

He won the Moto3 title in 2017.

Mir gave Suzuki their first rider World Championship since Kenny Roberts Jr in 2000.

Let’s see what 2021 brings for the new World Champion with, hopefully, a full season and the return of Marc Marquez.

The 2021 MotoGP is scheduled to begin on 28th March at Losail International Circuit in Qatar. The riders are due to return to Philip Island on 24th October.

