Joan Mir Wins His First Ever MotoGP

The MotoGP riders were still in Spain for Round 13, the MotoGP Grand Prix of Europe at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain.

With 19 points separating the top 3 riders the 2020 Championship is still wide open.

Pol Espargaro of Spain secured pole position. Fellow Spaniard Alex Rins started from second, with Takaaki Nakagami from third.

Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro both crashed at the same corner, without contact, during the first lap. Only Quartararo re-joined the race.

Alex Rins took the lead from Pol Espargaro at the start of the second lap.

Lorenzo Savadori of Aprilia crashed during lap 4. During the same lap Joan Mir overtook Pol Espargaro. The Suzuki having better grip around corners.

Lap 5 saw Valentino Rossi retire with mechanical issues, reportedly the fuel pump.

The Italian Franco Bagnaia and Cal Crutchlow both crashed out of the race in lap 6.

Tito Rabat pitted during lap 14 and retired.

Takaaki Nakagami made his move in lap 16 and overtook Miguel Oliveira.

Lap 17 saw the front three; Rins, Mir and Pol Espargaro start pulling away from the rest of the field. And the same lap saw Mir take first position from his teammate after Rins went wide. Mir then set a fastest lap.

With 5 laps to go Mir had a one second lead.

Alex Marquez crashed during lap 24 just after Andrea Dovizioso passed him. Marquez was a bit out of line and hit a damp patch on the track. As he crashed he almost took out Dovizioso.

After that it was all about Joan Mir as he secured his first ever MotoGP race win.

Jack Miller had good race and placed sixth but didn’t have the extra pace to join the front pack.

After having to do a penalty lap at the start of the race Brad Binder finished in seventh.

Fabio Quartararo finished in 16th but remained second in the World Championship.

Suzuki finished one two for the first time since 1982.

Spanish riders took out the podium in their home country.

Joan Mir Alex Rins Pol Espargaro

Tune in to Bold and 10 play on Sunday 15th November at 11:30 pm for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Valencia