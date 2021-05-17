Jack Miller Triumphs In France

In a windy and rain drenched race, Australian rider Jack Miller made it two wins in a row.

Two long-lap penalties weren’t enough to stop Miller winning and became the first Australian to win back to back races in MotoGP.

Le Mans was declared dry before race start and the field started on the slick Michelins.

Miller had an excellent start from P3 and took the lead over Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales.

As the rain started to fall, Quartararo managed a two-in-one move to get past Vinales and Miller.

Joan Mir crashed out in the rain on his slick tyres.

The riders all came in to change to their second bikes. Miller and Francesco Bagnaia were both given long-lap penalties for speeding in pitlane. Marc Marquez emerged as race leader after the bike change. Alex Rins was in second but went down at Turn 4.

Marc Marquez slid out with 19 laps to go. He managed to get his bike going again but then slid out a second time on Lap 18.

Quartararo was back in the lead. Miller took his long-laps on Laps 9 and 10 then started hunting down Quartararo.

Miller took the lead. Johann Zarco moved up to P3 after overtaking Takaaki Nakagami.

The rain had stopped falling and dry lines had started to appear on the track.

Zarco was quickly reeling in Quartararo and moved past him with ease.

With four laps to go the track was now dry and the wet weather tyres were starting to overheat.

Entering the last lap Miller had a four second lead over Zarco and it didn’t change with Miller taking the chequered flag. The two Frenchmen, Zarco and Quartararo took second and third respectively in their home Grand Prix.

With Fabio Quartararo finishing in third he took over the world championship lead. Miller is sitting in fourth, 16 points behind.

