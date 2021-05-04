Jack Miller Takes The Chequered Flag In Spain

Fabio Quartararo had a terrible start, dropping from pole down to fourth by the first corner. Australian Jack Miller jumped through to take the lead.

Honda rider Alex Marquez crashed during the first lap. His third DNF in the four races of the 2021 season. Brad Binder had his first crash of the day during lap two.

Lap 3 saw Alex Rins put his bike down. He managed to re-join the race but finished a disappointing last.

At the front Quartararo was duelling with Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli and worked his way up to second. Next he passed Miller to finally get back to the front.

Rookie Enea Bastianini was the next rider to crash out of the race. Then Binder had his second crash of the day and left the race.

Bagnaia was still fighting against Morbidelli managing to get past him after the Yamaha rider made a mistake.

Fabio Quartararo had a two second lead going into the final stage of the race but suddenly and quickly dropped down the field and finished in 13th. After the race it emerged he had arm-pump trouble that left him with no power in his arm.

Jack Miller took the lead and held on for his first win since the 2016 Dutch TT and Ducati’s first win in Jerez for 15 years.

Miller’s fellow Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia joined him on the podium after finishing second. This was the first Ducati 1-2 in three years.

Bagnaia is now the current World Championship leader.

Jack Miller Francesco Bagnaia Franco Morbidelli

