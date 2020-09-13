Franco Morbidelli for the Win in San Marino

Maverick Vinales started from pole position for the MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino, setting a new lap record in the process on the recently resurfaced Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italy. Franco Morbidelli and the current world championship leader Fabio Quartararo rounded out the starting top three.

There was many Valentino Rossi fans in the stands watching him start from fourth. Jack Miller started the race from fifth.

After the first lap it was an Italian one two with Morbidelli and Rossi.

Miller got himself into third position sitting and waiting for the leaders to make a mistake.

Quartararo slid out on lap seven but got back on his bike and re-joined the race in last position.

Lap twelve saw Morbidelli starting to stretch his lead.

Alex Rins made his move during lap fourteen and passed Miller. Then Francesco Bagnaia got past Miller.

With ten laps to go Morbidelli had stretched his race lead to 2 seconds. Joan Mir then ducked past Miller.

Fabio Quartararo came into the pits but then went back out and crashed at turn 6.

Bagnaia with some classy riding moved up to second.

Five laps left of the race saw Morbidelli with an established lead of 2.9 seconds.

Rins tried hard but Rossi was a master on the brakes to block him

Mir charged past Rins and Rossi to secure a podium finish.

It was almost an all Italian podium but Mir had an amazing last lap to spoil the party.

Morbidelli led from start to finish for his first ever MotoGP win.

Franco Morbidelli Francesco Bagnaia Joan Mir

Tune in to BOLD and 10Play on Sunday 20 September at 9:30 pm for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna