Four straight for Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo has continued his recent string of dominance, as the Spaniard sealed his fourth-consecutive MotoGP victory with a win in the Catalan Grand Prix, followed by Valentino Rossi and Dani Pedrosa.



Lorenzo led the race from start to finish again, which broke the all-time MotoGP record for consecutive laps led, as the Spaniard has now led the field for 103 straight laps.



This helped Lorenzo to close the gap on his teammate Valentino Rossi in the 2015 World Championship to just one point, much to his home crowds delight.



Lorenzo was rarely challenged during the race, as the only close-call came from 2014 World Champion Marc Marquez, who looked to make a move on the third lap, but crashed out for the second consecutive race.



Marquez's Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa finished the race in third, his first podium finish of the season.



While the dominance of Lorenzo was the main storyline - the heat and retirements during the race were a major sub-plot, as temperatures on the track reached almost 50 degrees, while only 16 riders finished the race.



Cal Crutchlow was the first rider to exit on the first lap of the race, and was followed as Pol Espargaro slid off his Yamaha, while Andrea Dovizioso had a rear tire issue which forced him into the pits to retire.



Suzuki's Aleix Espargaro, who began the race in pole position, but ultimately crashed out of the race from fourth position with five laps remaining.



Out of all of the drama, Ducati's Andrea Iannone finished the race in fourth position, followed by Bradley Smith who had his best finish of the season in fifth.



Suzuki's Maverick Vinales finished the race in sixth position, while Honda's Scott Redding also had his best finish of the year in seventh.



Stefan Bradl's Yamaha Forward was the top open class bike and had his best finish of the season in eighth, as Ducati's Danilo Petrucci followed closely in ninth.



Aprilia's Alvaro Bautista closed out the top 10, while Australian rider Jack Miller finished in 11th - the best result of his young MotoGP career.



