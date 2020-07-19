Fabio Quartararo Wins First MotoGP of 2020

After eight long months between MotoGP races, the 2020 season is starting after they didn’t race in Qatar back in March.

Today’s race took us to Circuito de Jerez in Spain with its 4.4 km track length and 5 left corners and 8 right corners.

Alex Rins missed the race due to a heavy crash in qualifying where he fractured and dislocated his right shoulder. British rider Cal Crutchlow was also ruled out with concussion and neck trauma after crashing at Turn 8

Fabio Quartararo had the pole position but Maverick Vinales had a great start and took the lead straight away. Marc Marquez moved into second and Jack Miller into third.

Joan Mir crashed out, joining his teammate Alex Rins in the garage.

Marc Marquez duelled and then the took the lead from Vinales.

Marquez was pushing too hard and went into the gravel at Turn 4 but he managed to keep the bike upright and re-joined the race in sixteenth, with 21 laps to go, handing the lead back to Vinales.

Quartararo overtook Miller to move up to second position.

Vinales slowed the race down to preserve his soft front tyre but that allowed the riders behind him to bunch up. And they took advantage when Vinales made a mistake and he dropped back to third. Quartararo and Miller taking the front two spots. At this stage, Marc Marquez had moved up to tenth with 14 laps to go and setting the fastest lap.

With nine laps to go Marc Marquez had threaded his way through the field to sixth.

Valentino Rossi stayed in the top ten until retiring with 7 laps to go.

Six laps to go Marc Marquez was up to fourth place. Then he took Miller and moved to third and kept hunting the top two.

Then with only four laps remaining Marquez high-sided at Turn 4 with the front tyre hitting him as he slid through the gravel.

After that tremendous effort to get back to a podium finish, Marquez left the track in an ambulance not moving his right arm.

From here on Fabio Quartararo held on to first place for his first ever MotoGP win, Maverick Vinales took second and Andrea Dovizioso got past Jack Miller to take third.

A very exciting first MotoGP for 2020. Let’s hope that Marc Marquez is not seriously injured.