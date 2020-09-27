Ecstatic Win for Quartararo

After two weeks in Italy MotoGP moved to Spain for Round 9, the Grand Prix of Catalunya at the Circuit de Barcelona.

Franco Morbidelli started from pole position with Fabio Quartararo in second and Valentino Rossi in third.

The first lap got off to dramatic start with Johann Zarco taking out Andrea Dovizioso after Zarco had to avoid Danilo Petrucci.

At the end of lap one Yamaha held the front three spots.

The start of lap six saw Quartararo pass Rossi to move up to second and a couple of laps later he passed Morbidelli and he held the front until the end of the race. Miller was holding firm in fourth position at this time.

Last weeks winner, Maverick Vinales, was stuck down in 15th position unable to pass Cal Crutchlow.

Pol Espargaro crashed out of his home GP during lap 13.

Lap 14 saw Rossi move back in to second position after a mistake by Morbidelli.

But two laps later Rossi crashed at turn two after the front of his bike gave way. His second DNF in two races. A sad finish to his 350th GP.

This saw Miller move up to third but Joan Mir was sitting on his rear. And it didn’t take long for Mir to get past Miller.

Miguel Oliveira was the next rider to crash out of the race.

With two laps to go Mir moved up to second position after he passed Morbidelli. And during the same lap Alex Rins overtook Morbidelli, whose front tyre was deteriorating.

Quartararo held firm at the front and was ecstatic with his win, his third podium in 2020.

Mir secured his third podium spot in three races.

Suzuki had two bikes on the podium, the first time this has happened in 13 years.

