Ducati Win in France

For round 10 of the 2020 MotoGP the riders travelled to France for the Bugatti Circuit at Le Mans.

Fabio Quartararo secured pole position in his home Grand Prix. Jack Miller and Danilo Petrucci started from second and third respectively.

With the race about to start the rain came and the teams had to push the bikes back to the pits.

MotoGP is normally at Le Mans in May when it is usually warmer and drier.

A wet race was declared, and all the riders went with wet tyres.

Cal Crutchlow had a brilliant start and went to the front but by the end of the lap he was in sixth.

Rossi went down on the first lap, his third DNF in three races.

At the start of lap two Petrucci was in the lead with Miller second.

By lap five Quartararo had dropped to tenth position. The championship leader was in trouble.

The rain stopped by this stage, but the track was still very wet.

Alex Rins in fourth was consistently setting fastest laps.

The front three bikes were all Ducati’s. Petrucci, Andrea Dovizioso and Miller.

Bradley Smith crashed out during lap 10 and crawled away from his bike.

Rookie Alex Marquez had moved up to sixth and was setting the fastest laps by lap 13.

Lap 13 and 14 saw Miller and Rins duelling and swapping positions.

Franco Morbidelli crashed at turn four on lap 17 but he got up and re-joined the race.

The following lap Cal Crutchlow crashed out of the race.

Lap 18 Dovizioso briefly took the lead before a lot of contact by the front pack saw him drop back to fourth.

Miller retired during lap 19 with smoke coming out of his bike. Devastating for the Australian who was looking at a podium finish.

The next lap Rins slid out ruining his podium chance.

This totally changed the front pack. Petrucci in the lead, Dovizioso in second, Marquez in third and Pol Espargaro in fourth.

Marquez made his move during lap 24 and moved up to second. The next lap Pol Espargaro also got past Dovizioso whose rear tyre had no grip left.

Petrucci was too far in front for them though and held his first position. Alex Marquez secured Honda’s first podium of 2020.

Danilo Petrucci Alex Marquez Pol Espargaro

Tune in to BOLD and 10 play on Sunday 18th October at 10:30 pm for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon