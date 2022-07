Valentino Rossi has beaten Marc Marquez in a dramatic final lap, winning the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

Rossi led the majority of the race with Marquez hot on his heels, with the latter moving into first position with seven laps to go.

But the Italian regained the lead rounding a dramatic corner with Marquez.

Rossi now extends his championship lead by ten points after the Dutch MotoGP.