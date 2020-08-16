Dovizioso Wins in a Drama Filled Race

Round 5 took the MotoGP to the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. Maverick Vinales took pole position which was Yamaha’s first pole in Austria since 1988. Jack Miller started from second and last week’s winner Brad Binder in 17th, one second off the polesitters pace.

There was a lot of expectations on Andrea Dovizioso and Miller as Ducati riders had won every MotoGP race at the Red Bull Ring since 2016, when the track was introduced to the calendar.

And they didn’t disappoint as they respectively took first and third. Dovizioso winning the day after he announced he was leaving Ducati at the end of the year.

Miller was in the lead after the first lap which he held until the start of lap 7 when Pol Espargaro overtook him on his KTM.

Current world championship leader Fabio Quartararo dropped back to last after going into the gravel.

Lap 9 saw Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco make contact at the fastest part of the track at 320 kmh. Their bikes were absolutely destroyed.

Valentino Rossi was extremely lucky not to be hit by a flying bike that went past a couple of feet in front of him.

The red flag rightly came out straight away stopping the race.

The race restarted with 20 laps to go.

With the race back underway Vinales went to the last position with bike issues. Pol Espargaro and Miller were duelling for first with Miller coming out in front.

Lap 9 of the restarted race Pol Espargaro and Miguel Oliveira crashed out.

Dovizioso and Alex Rins both moved past Miller then one lap later Rins lost his front tyre and slid out just as he moved into first position.

With six laps to go it was Dovizioso, Miller, Joan Mir with Brad Binder doing his best to catch them from fourth and Rossi gaining on Binder.

It stayed in that formation until the last corner where Mir squeezed past Miller for his first ever podium finish.