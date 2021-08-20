Binder’s gamble pays off to win MotoGP of Austria

In what was one of the most exhilarating races in recent MotoGP history, a split decision by the 5 race leaders to switch to wet-weather machines, made way for the South African Rider to take his 2nd MotoGP.

Starting 10th off the grid, Brad Binder #33 rider stayed out on his dry weather KTM bike, while powering through heavy rain.

While dark storm clouds gathered before the event, it was not enough to declare a wet race.

Jorge Martin #89 began in pole position for the second time in 7 days, and was off to a lightening start on his Ducati.

Francesco Bagnaia #63 slipped his Ducati past the Spaniard just halfway through the first lap to take the lead.

At 21 laps to go the rain flags were waved, conditions Australia’s Jack Miller #43 usually thrives in.

19 laps to go, and the battle for first played out between Fabio Quartararo #20, and Bagnaia #63.

With 17 laps to go Bagnaia #63 finally took the lead, while Marc Marquez #93, finding his form again, was glued to the back of the Quartararo #20 in 3rd position.

At 15 laps to go Binder #33 was given a track limits warning in 8th place, as Miller #43 sat just out of the top 5.

11 laps to go, on turn 9 Johan Zarco #5 crashed out.

With 9 laps to go Marquez #93 takes Quartararo #20, sailing into 2nd position.

At 7 laps to go, Bagnaia #63 and Marquez #93 are in a nail-biting battle for first, as the rain flags come out again.

The riders begin to decide to come in to swap bikes, and with 5 laps to go, Miller #43, and Alex Rins #42 are sitting in 8th and 11th, with nothing to lose.

At 5 laps to go, Binders #33 enters the frame into 6th position.

4 laps to go, and Martin #89 takes 3rd back from from Quartararo #20, as Marquez #93 takes 1st from nowhere.

Heavy rain falls through the pits, and sector there and four, as Marquez #93 comes down at 2 laps to go, pushing too hard through turn 1.

Marquez #93, Bagnaia #63, Martin #89, Quartararo #20, and Mir #36 all enter pits to swap to wet-weather bikes, allowing to Binder to take the lead, with a convincing 8.5 second gap.

On the last lap, Bagnaia #63 rips through the pack on wet tyres, cruising into 2nd podium position, followed closely by Martin #89 taking the final podium place.

Brad Binger Francesco Bagnaia Jorge Martin

Tune in to BOLD and 10 play on Sunday 29th August at 9:30 pm for the Grand Prix of Great Britain