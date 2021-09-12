Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

Francesco Bagnaia #63 has won the MotoGP of Aragon in a thrilling finish against track Champion Marc Marquez. The is the Italian riders first ever MotoGP win.

Bagnaia destroyed the lap record to qualify for pole position, just ahead of fellow Ducati team-mate Jack Miller, who started in 2nd position.

After holding onto his lead, Bagnaia was challenged by Marquez who ramped up the pressure during the final 3 laps, making 7 attempts to pass. Marquez, who dominates anti-clockwise racing, was back in fine form after no less that 18 crashes this season, to defend his 2020 win.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo finished in 8th position, after stating through the week that it was probably his worst track on the calendar.

Spaniard Maverick Vinales returned to the Championship after parting ways with Yamaha in August, and finished in 18th position on his Aprilla.

Key Race Moments

In the first lap, Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia stayed in front after starting in pole, as Marc Marquez pushed his Honda and moved to 2nd position

23 laps to go Alex Marquez crashed out at turn 5, and ended his race

22 last to go Jake Dixon crashed his Yamaha at turn 9, and also ended his race

21 laps to go Bagnaia (1st position) and Marc Marquez (2nd position) pulled away from Aussie Jack Miller in 3rd position

20 laps to go Championship leader Fabio Quartararo dropped out of the top 6 racers

11 laps to go Joan Mir took 3rd position, as Jack Miller dropped to 5th after a mistake

10 laps to go, Quartararo dropped back further to 9th position

3 laps to go Marc Marquez mounted pressure on race leader Bagnaia, as he attempted to take first on multiple turns

Final lap Marc Marquez made a final, unsuccessful raid on Bagnaia on the last turn, as Bagnaia torn away to cross the finish line

Podium

Francesco Bagnaia Marc Marquez Joan Mir

Tune in to BOLD and 10 play on Sunday 19th September at 9:30 pm for the Grand Prix of San Marino