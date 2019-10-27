It was a huge day at Phillip Island for the Australian MotoGP with all qualifying races starting the day due to horrendous weather on Saturday.

The finals racing started and didn't disappoint with Italian Lorenzo Dalla Porto dominating the track to become the Moto3 world champion. In another action filled race South African Brad Binder took 1st on the podium for the Moto2 race, with the world championship in this division still up for grabs in Malaysia.

The grey clouds did not threaten the start of the Phillip Island championship race with Maverick Vinales starting in poll position with Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez joining him on the front row.

The race started dramatically with Quartararo being wiped out of the race by Danilo Petrucci on the first turn. Valentino Rossi took the early lead with the hope of a podium win on his 400th Grand Prix race.

Lap 24 Cal Crutchlow moves into the lead pushing Rossi to second, then out of nowhere Andrea Iannone pushes past Rossi moving him to third place.

The next few laps was a battle between Crutchlow, Marquez and Iannone holding positions 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Maverick Vinales creeps into 3rd position by the 20th lap and trying to find a way past Marquez. He finds the gap on turn 10 of the 19th lap and sits comfortably in second place. Lap 18 saw Vinales go on the inside of Crutchlow on turn 4 to take the lead of the championship race.

Marquez shows some aggression on the 17th lap and moved past Crutchlow to sit in 2nd position. Vinales continued to hold 1st position with Marquez following close behind and Cruthlow holding in 3rd. The three leaders move away from the group and the real battle began with Marquez and Vinales out front.

With 7 laps to go Australian rider Jack Miller sneaks past Andrea Dovizioso to sit in 5th position behind Francesco Bagnaia in 4th. Miller finally moves into 4th position with 3 laps to go.

The battle continued throughout the final 2 laps with Marquez going through for the pass into the final lap. Vinales wipes out on turn 9 with nothing left on the tyre, giving Marc Marquez his 55th premier class win. Cal Crutchlow took 2nd on the podium and a jubilant Jack Miller takes 3rd in his hometown race.

1. Marc Marquez 2. Cal Crutchlow 3. Jack Miller

MotoGP Malaysia - Round 18 of the 2019 Championship LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 11.30am AEST Sunday 3rd November 2019.