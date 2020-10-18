Alex Rins takes out the MotoGP of Aragon

The MotoGP riders returned to Spain for round 11, Grand Prix of Aragon at the Motorland circuit.

Fabio Quartararo secured pole position. Maverick Vinales started from second and Cal Crutchlow from third.

Valentino Rossi had to miss the race after testing positive to COVID-19.

Maverick Vinales had a great start and moved to the front. Alex Rins moved from 10th to 4th.

Francesco Bagnaia crashed out on lap 3.

Lap 6 saw Rins pass Quartararo into second position. The lap was also good for Alex Marquez who, on a high from last week, overtook Jack Miller for sixth position.

Joan Mir made his move during lap 8 moving up to third position passing Franco Morbidelli and Quartararo.

Rins moved to the front at the end of lap 8.

Quartararo kept dropping down the field with not much side grip on his tyres. Lap 13 saw him in ninth position.

Lap 14 saw movement at the front of pack. Mir up to second, Marquez up to third and Vinales down to fourth. The same lap Quartararo dropped even further down the field to 15th.

Alex Marquez made his move on Mir during lap 19 at corner 16 and moved up to second.

Marquez was pushing hard in the final two laps but his soft rear tyre was starting to give.

Rins held off the rookie and took out the race.

Marquez secured back to back podiums in completely different weather conditions.

Quartararo limped home in 18th place and lost the world championship lead.

Alex Rins Alex Marquez Joan Mir

Tune in to BOLD and 10 play on Sunday 25th October at 11:30 pm for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Teruel