MotoGP

EpisodesMotoGP CalendarGalleriesArticles
More
Back

Alex Rins takes out the MotoGP of Aragon

Alex Rins takes out the MotoGP of Aragon

Rookie Alex Marquez secures his second podium in two weeks

The MotoGP riders returned to Spain for round 11, Grand Prix of Aragon at the Motorland circuit.

Fabio Quartararo secured pole position. Maverick Vinales started from second and Cal Crutchlow from third.

Valentino Rossi had to miss the race after testing positive to COVID-19.

Maverick Vinales had a great start and moved to the front. Alex Rins moved from 10th to 4th.

Francesco Bagnaia crashed out on lap 3.

Lap 6 saw Rins pass Quartararo into second position. The lap was also good for Alex Marquez who, on a high from last week, overtook Jack Miller for sixth position.

Joan Mir made his move during lap 8 moving up to third position passing Franco Morbidelli and Quartararo.

Rins moved to the front at the end of lap 8.

Quartararo kept dropping down the field with not much side grip on his tyres. Lap 13 saw him in ninth position.

Lap 14 saw movement at the front of pack. Mir up to second, Marquez up to third and Vinales down to fourth. The same lap Quartararo dropped even further down the field to 15th.

Alex Marquez made his move on Mir during lap 19 at corner 16 and moved up to second.

Marquez was pushing hard in the final two laps but his soft rear tyre was starting to give.

Rins held off the rookie and took out the race.

Marquez secured back to back podiums in completely different weather conditions.

Quartararo limped home in 18th place and lost the world championship lead.

  1. Alex Rins
  2. Alex Marquez
  3. Joan Mir

Tune in to BOLD and 10 play on Sunday 25th October at 11:30 pm for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Teruel

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap
NEXT STORY

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

Advertisement

Related Articles

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

The 2021 MotoGP season has come to an end and we have a new champion in Fabio Quartararo who claimed his first title after a stellar season.
Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Marc Marquez celebrated his first back-to-back wins since 2019, and Ducati sufferers multiple crashes
Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

The Spaniard has conquered 7 of the last 8 visits to the Austin track
Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia has taken out the MotoGP for the second week in a row, running a flawless race to win the MotoGP of San Marino
Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

The Italian rider held off Champion Marc Marquez after 7 attempts to take the lead in the final 3 laps