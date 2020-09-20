A Superb Win for Maverick Vinales

MotoGP was back at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy for Round 8.

Maverick Vinales started from pole position with Jack Miller in second and Fabio Quartararo in third.

Miller had a brilliant start but only led for half of lap one before Vinales reeled him in.

Valentino Rossi slid out at turn four on lap two, he managed to get back on his bike and re-joined the race. Then Brad Binder slid out during the same lap before remounting.

Francesco Bagnaia charged through the field to second position easily passing everyone in front of him and then put the pressure on Vinales.

Brad Binder crashed again at turn one on lap four and it was race over for him.

Lap six saw Vinales and Bagnaia duel for the front position and Bagnaia came out in the lead.

Jack Miller retired from the race during lap nine with engine issues.

Rossi pulled into the pits on lap 17, looked at his rear tyre and didn’t come back to the race.

After leading for so long Bagnaia crashed at turn six of lap 20 of his home Grand Prix. This handed Vinales the front position and a four second lead.

Fabio Quartararo was all over the rear of Pol Espargaro in the fight for second. Joan Mir was lurking just behind waiting for a late opportunity.

Pol Espargaro’s soft rear tyre was deteriorating but he was riding brilliantly.

Lap 25 was Mir’s opportunity to duck past Quartararo and the next lap he passed Pol Espargaro with Quartararo following him.

And as the last lap started Quartararo was hit with a long lap penalty which he decided to ignore and take the three second time penalty once he finished which handed the third spot to Pol Espargaro.

It was a solid win for Maverick Vinales almost five seconds ahead of the second-place getter. Mir showed his class again with the late stage charge.

Stefan Bradl, Aleix Espargaro, Tito Rabat and Iker Lecuona all recorded DNF’s.

Maverick Vinales Joan Mir Pol Espargaro

