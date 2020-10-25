A Masterclass by Franco Morbidelli in Teruel

The MotoGP riders and teams remained in Aragon for Round 12.

Honda rider, Takaaki Nakagami, secured his first ever pole position. The first time in 16 years a Japanese rider has started from pole position. Franco Morbidelli and Alex Rins joined him in the front row.

Brad Binder and Jack Miller crashed out on lap 1 between corners one and two after Binder went into the back of the Australian. Then Nakagami crashed at corner four after a great start off the line.

After the first lap Morbidelli had set himself at the front with Alex Rins in second and Johann Zarco in third. Alex Marquez had worked his way through the field up to sixth.

Lap 11 saw Joan Mir pass Zarco into third position which left Alex Marquez on Zarco’s rear tyre.

The start of lap 12 Marquez got past Zarco.

It wasn’t going to be a repeat of last week for Marquez after he crashed out at the start of lap 14. Up until then he had been looking good for another late race fight for a podium spot.

By lap 19 Morbidelli had a lead of one second over Rins.

Aleix Espargaro retired in lap 22 with mechanical issues.

It was a masterful display of racing Franco Morbidelli. A flawless race winning with a lead of two seconds.

Joan Mir got his sixth podium in eight races.

Fabio Quartararo finished in eighth and Andrea Dovizioso in thirteenth.

Franco Morbidelli Alex Rins Joan Mir

