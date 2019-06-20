MotoGP

EpisodesMotoGP CalendarGalleriesArticles
More
Back

2019 MotoGP Race Calendar

2019 MotoGP Race Calendar

MotoGP Race Calendar

Network 10 will once again bring motorsport fans all the action, excitement and drama of the 2019 MotoGP World Championship.

How to watch

Find out when the next MotoGP Race is on below and watch it live on 10 Bold or live stream on 10 play.

Check the Motorsport Hub to find out when other Motorsport events will be on Channels 10, 10 HD, 10 Bold or available for live stream on 10 play.

All events on 10 will also be aired on 10 HD, available on Channel 13.

Date

Time

Grand Prix

Round

Channel
10 Mar 0230-0400 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar Round 1 Bold and 10 play
31 Mar 0330-0500 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Argentina Round 2 Bold and 10 play
15 Apr 0430-0600 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas Round 3 Bold and 10 play
05 May 2130-2300 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain Round 4 Bold and 10 play
19 May 2130-2300 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of France Round 5 Bold and 10 play
02 Jun 2130-2300 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy Round 6 Bold and 10 play
16 Jun 2130-2300 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya Round 7 Bold and 10 play
30 Jun 2130-2300 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Netherlands Round 8 Bold and 10 play
07 Jul 2130-2300 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany Round 9 Bold and 10 play
04 Aug 2130-2300 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Czech Republic Round 10 Bold and 10 play
11 Aug 2130-2300 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Austria Round 11 Bold and 10 play
25 Aug 2130-2300 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Great Britain Round 12 Bold and 10 play
15 Sep 2130-2300 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino Round 13 Bold and 10 play
22 Sep 2130-2300 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon Round 14 Bold and 10 play
06 Oct 1730-1900 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand Round 15 Bold and 10 play
20 Oct 1630-1800 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan Round 16 Bold and 10 play If Race goes past 6pm, watch on an exclusive stream
26 Oct 1230-1600 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Australia: Qualifying Round 17 Bold and 10 play
27 Oct 1130-1600 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Australia: Race Round 17 Bold and 10 play
03 Nov 1730-1900 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Malaysia Round 18 Bold and 10 play
17 Nov 2330-0100 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Valencia Round 19 Bold and 10 play
MotoGP: 2021 Wrap
NEXT STORY

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

    MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

    The 2021 MotoGP season has come to an end and we have a new champion in Fabio Quartararo who claimed his first title after a stellar season.
    Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

    Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

    Marc Marquez celebrated his first back-to-back wins since 2019, and Ducati sufferers multiple crashes
    Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

    Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

    The Spaniard has conquered 7 of the last 8 visits to the Austin track
    Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

    Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

    Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia has taken out the MotoGP for the second week in a row, running a flawless race to win the MotoGP of San Marino
    Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

    Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

    The Italian rider held off Champion Marc Marquez after 7 attempts to take the lead in the final 3 laps