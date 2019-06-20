2019 MotoGP Race Calendar

Network 10 will once again bring motorsport fans all the action, excitement and drama of the 2019 MotoGP World Championship.
How to watch
Find out when the next MotoGP Race is on below and watch it live on 10 Bold or live stream on 10 play.
Check the Motorsport Hub to find out when other Motorsport events will be on Channels 10, 10 HD, 10 Bold or available for live stream on 10 play.
All events on 10 will also be aired on 10 HD, available on Channel 13.
|
Date
|
Time
|
Grand Prix
|
Round
|
Channel
|10 Mar
|0230-0400
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar
|Round 1
|Bold and 10 play
|31 Mar
|0330-0500
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Argentina
|Round 2
|Bold and 10 play
|15 Apr
|0430-0600
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas
|Round 3
|Bold and 10 play
|05 May
|2130-2300
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain
|Round 4
|Bold and 10 play
|19 May
|2130-2300
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of France
|Round 5
|Bold and 10 play
|02 Jun
|2130-2300
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy
|Round 6
|Bold and 10 play
|16 Jun
|2130-2300
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya
|Round 7
|Bold and 10 play
|30 Jun
|2130-2300
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Netherlands
|Round 8
|Bold and 10 play
|07 Jul
|2130-2300
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany
|Round 9
|Bold and 10 play
|04 Aug
|2130-2300
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Czech Republic
|Round 10
|Bold and 10 play
|11 Aug
|2130-2300
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Austria
|Round 11
|Bold and 10 play
|25 Aug
|2130-2300
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Great Britain
|Round 12
|Bold and 10 play
|15 Sep
|2130-2300
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino
|Round 13
|Bold and 10 play
|22 Sep
|2130-2300
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon
|Round 14
|Bold and 10 play
|06 Oct
|1730-1900
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand
|Round 15
|Bold and 10 play
|20 Oct
|1630-1800
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan
|Round 16
|Bold and 10 play If Race goes past 6pm, watch on an exclusive stream
|26 Oct
|1230-1600
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Australia: Qualifying
|Round 17
|Bold and 10 play
|27 Oct
|1130-1600
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Australia: Race
|Round 17
|Bold and 10 play
|03 Nov
|1730-1900
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Malaysia
|Round 18
|Bold and 10 play
|17 Nov
|2330-0100
|2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Valencia
|Round 19
|Bold and 10 play