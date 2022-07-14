Sign in to watch this video
Missing Persons Unit - S5 Ep. 9
Crime
Air Date: Wed 20 Jan 2021Expires: in 11 months
After ten years of searching for Nicolee Moss, MPU Police receive a lead that she may be living overseas in Bali.
Season 5
About the Show
How do investigators find missing persons? Watch dramatisations mixed with interviews of actual law officers to find out how some of the most complex cases have been pursued.