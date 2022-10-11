Web Extras
Is Tinder Just A Validation Video Game?
Todd Sampson learns that for some, matching is winning and dating is unnecessary.
The Things That Make QAnon So Effective
Todd Sampson discovers how a conspiracy theory became a violent movement storming the Capitol.
How The Internet Changed Journalism
Should companies be able to dictate what news the public does and doesn’t see?
Why Is Hate So Popular Online?
Todd Sampson discovers why cyber abuse has become such a problem and how we can improve empathy online.