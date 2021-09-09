Mirror Mirror

Show Time
NC | Documentary

The competition is only 10 days away, and there are final preparations to be made

Episodes
Web Extras
ArticlesHome

Web Extras

image-placeholder11 mins

Life Of A Bodybuilder

Todd is brought to tears as the commitment, sacrifice and ritual that goes into preparing for a bodybuilding competition is shown on stage

image-placeholder6 mins

Extreme Pursuits

The competitors perform before the judges and give a backstage insight into their state of mind

image-placeholder7 mins

Show Time

The competition is only 10 days away, and there are final preparations to be made

image-placeholder4 mins

Motivation

Todd talks to the male bodybuilders about their competition hopes and what drives them to go big

image-placeholder7 mins

Body Sculpting

Todd gives an insight into the body building process and those seeking to transform themselves

image-placeholder5 mins

Todd's Eye Surgery

Join Todd as he goes under the knife to get plastic surgery on his eyelid. Warning: not for the squeamish!

image-placeholder2 mins

Mirror Mirror Is The Two-Night Event Special You Must Watch

Todd Sampson explores the societal crisis of body image dissatisfaction. Mirror Mirror begins Wednesday 7.30 September 8 on 10 and 10 play on demand

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 1