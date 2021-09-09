Web Extras
Life Of A Bodybuilder
Todd is brought to tears as the commitment, sacrifice and ritual that goes into preparing for a bodybuilding competition is shown on stage
Extreme Pursuits
The competitors perform before the judges and give a backstage insight into their state of mind
Motivation
Todd talks to the male bodybuilders about their competition hopes and what drives them to go big
Body Sculpting
Todd gives an insight into the body building process and those seeking to transform themselves
Todd's Eye Surgery
Join Todd as he goes under the knife to get plastic surgery on his eyelid. Warning: not for the squeamish!