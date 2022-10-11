Mirror Mirror

Mirror Mirror - S2 Ep. 2
Air Date: Tue 11 Oct 2022

Hate is profitable. It captures our attention, polarizes us and is used to manipulate how we think. Todd Sampson looks at how society is being affected by tech companies helping hate to be normalised.

image-placeholder3 mins

Is Tinder Just A Validation Video Game?

Todd Sampson learns that for some, matching is winning and dating is unnecessary.

image-placeholder3 mins

The Things That Make QAnon So Effective

Todd Sampson discovers how a conspiracy theory became a violent movement storming the Capitol.

image-placeholder4 mins

How The Internet Changed Journalism

Should companies be able to dictate what news the public does and doesn’t see?

Why Is Hate So Popular Online?

Why Is Hate So Popular Online?

Todd Sampson discovers why cyber abuse has become such a problem and how we can improve empathy online.

image-placeholder2 mins

Todd Discovers How Powerful Likes On Social Media Really Are

Don't miss the brand-new season of Mirror Mirror, Monday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 11 at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play on demand

Season 2