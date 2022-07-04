Miguel's Feasts

Miguel Maestre is the smiling Spaniard who has become the new superstar of the Australian food scene. Pursuing his passion for creating beautiful cuisine around the world, this loveable, irrepressible chef is now on the road in his adopted home to taste the luscious secrets of multicultural Australia.

Miguel will meet the proud primary producers who are obsessed by quality. He’ll learn to milk goats, make cheese and dig up mud crabs as well as revealing the secrets of how to create everything from the perfect Portuguese tart to an unrivalled rice paper roll.

The cheeky chef will throw down the gauntlet from coast to coast as he tests his skill against all comers. From Australian restaurant royalty to the donut queens, the vegeburger kings and the best apple pie making mums in the land.

And if that’s not enough, the Mediterranean charmer will help save relationships with his advice to couples in cuisine crisis. Because for Miguel Maestre, food is love and love is always the best ingredient.