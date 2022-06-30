Bauer Media Group is set to unleash an action-packed, first-of-its-kind television show called Mighty Machines, showcasing the mightiest machinery the world has to offer.

Hosted by young guns Harrison Hunkin and Cobey Bartels – and featuring leading truck and machinery experts including Steve Brooks, Ron Horner and Jaiden Drought, Mighty Machines will air weekly at 4.30pm AEST from June 1 on 10 Bold, and Prime TV in New Zealand. Season 1 runs for 10 x 30-minute episodes.

Each episode features highly entertaining and engaging reviews, comparisons, adventures and profiles of the men, women and machinery that underpin the transport and machinery world.

Road transport, earthmoving, farming, and everything in between – we shed light on industries that traditionally fly under the radar. Well, not anymore!

From a first-of-its-kind ‘Burnout Symphony’ featuring a 900HP V12 custom burnout truck, to racing hard-core off-road buggies through New Zealand corn fields – even pulverising cars with 20-tonne excavators in a ‘Dig This’ special, follow Harrison and Cobey’s exploits as they travel Australia and the world in search of the mightiest machines they can get their hands on.

Alongside the action Cobey and Harrison bring to the screen, viewers can expect to see a number of high-octane celebrity appearances across the season on both two wheels and four!

Owner//Driver’s own Cobey Bartels says the show offers on-screen entertainment for an important demographic that hasn’t got the attention it deserves in the past. “The aim of this show is to bring the mightiest of machinery to your screens, while keeping things fun and light hearted!” Cobey says. Machinery fanatic Harrison Hunkin echoes this sentiment, asking the simple question, “why the bloody hell not?”

“We spend our days in awesome gear, so it made absolute sense to film our shenanigans and get it on TV!” Harrison laughs.

Mighty Machines is proudly sponsored by popular Bauer Media titles Deals on Wheels, TradeTrucks.com.au, Earthmovers & Excavators, TradeEarthmovers.com.au, Farms &Farm Machinery, TradeFarmMachinery.com.au, Owner//Driver and Australasian Transport News (ATN).

Tune into Channel 10 Bold at 4.30pm Saturdays and watch previous episodes on 10 play.