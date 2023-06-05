Michelle Brasier: Average Bear

Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Michelle Braiser: Average Beer
Comedy
Air Date: Thu 8 Jun 2023
Heartbreaking and hilarious, Average Bear sheds light on Michelle's experience living in the shadows of hereditary illness, whilst simultaneously weaving in the fictional story of Average Bear.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
About the Movie
Heartbreaking and hilarious, Average Bear sheds light on Michelle's experience living in the shadows of hereditary illness, whilst simultaneously weaving in the fictional story of Average Bear.