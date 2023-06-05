Michelle Brasier: Average Bear

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Michelle Braiser: Average Beer
M | Comedy

Air Date: Thu 8 Jun 2023

Heartbreaking and hilarious, Average Bear sheds light on Michelle's experience living in the shadows of hereditary illness, whilst simultaneously weaving in the fictional story of Average Bear.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 1

About the Movie

Heartbreaking and hilarious, Average Bear sheds light on Michelle's experience living in the shadows of hereditary illness, whilst simultaneously weaving in the fictional story of Average Bear.