This update of the popular 1992 soap features a new group of diverse 20-somethings living in an elegant Spanish-style apartment complex. The landlady of the building is the beautiful, middle-aged Sydney Andrews (Special recurring guest star Laura Leighton reprises her role, despite her apparent demise in the original). Her tenants include the handsome and rebellious son of her former lover, a high-powered publicist who used to be her friend, a successful sous chef and former alcoholic she guided through AA, and a struggling medical student. The series starts off with a bang, when a bloody corpse is found floating in the complex pool, and police realize that almost everyone living at Melrose Place had motive to want the deceased out of the way.