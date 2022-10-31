Melbourne Cup Carnival

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day: Race 7
Sport

Expires: in 3 days

Watch the full race

Video Extras
2022 CalendarNews and StatisticsFashion
More

Race Replays

Advertisement
Melbourne Cup Carnival

LIVE NOW

Melbourne Cup Carnival
image-placeholder2 mins

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day: Race 9

Watch the full race

image-placeholder2 mins

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day: Race 8

Watch the full race

image-placeholder4 mins

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day: Race 7

Watch the full race

image-placeholder2 mins

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day: Race 6

Watch the full race

image-placeholder2 mins

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day: Race 5

Watch the full race

image-placeholder2 mins

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day: Race 4

Watch the full race

image-placeholder2 mins

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day: Race 3

Watch the full race

2022