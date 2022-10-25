Melbourne Cup Carnival

Conversations with Lexus Collaborators: Etta
NC | Sport

Our culinary collaborators, Rosheen Kaul and Hannah Green, are bringing Etta’s neighbourhood fine dining charm to the LANDMARK Pavilion for this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Video Extras
2022 CalendarNews and StatisticsFashion
More

Conversations with Lexus Collaborators

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022