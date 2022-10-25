Melbourne Cup Carnival

Conversations with Lexus Collaborators: Dan Fontaine
NC | Sport

Emmy-nominated Dan Fontaine is one of Australia’s most sought-after composers. This year, he has partnered with Lexus to bring the cinematic yet timeless sounds from the ‘60s and ‘70s to the LANDMARK Pavilion for guests to enjoy during the Spring Carnival.

