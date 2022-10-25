Historical Race Replays
2021 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day
A small crowd of 10,000 was allowed back on the lawns of Flemington for the running of the 2021 Lexus Melbourne with the Kiwi connection of Verry Elleegant, trainer Chris Waller and jockey James McDonald producing a performance to remember
2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day
With COVID gripping the world, the show went on at Flemington but in front of an empty stadium. But the lack of atmosphere didn't ruin the moment for young jockey Jye McNeil aboard Twilight Payment
2019 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day
In front of a full house at Flemington, an Aussie horse outstayed a world class international field to win our greatest race in a thrilling and drama-charged run to the line
2018 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day
Cross Counter delivered Godolphin and England its first Melbourne Cup winner, and jockey Kerrin McEvoy his 3rd in another thrilling edition of the Lexus Melbourne Cup
