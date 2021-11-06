Zaaki Wins The Paramount+ Mackinnon Stakes

The final race day of the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival and the feature race was the Paramount+ Mackinnon Stakes (2000m), the second Group 1 of the day.

James McDonald won his fourth Group 1 race and 10th race of the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Zaaki was a lot of people’s favourite going into this race and he didn’t disappoint.

The Annabel Neasham trained horse was dominant and held off a late challenge from Cascadian, the Brett Prebble ridden and James Cummings horse.

