Zaaki Wins The Paramount+ Mackinnon Stakes

James McDonald claims his 10th win of the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival

The final race day of the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival and the feature race was the Paramount+ Mackinnon Stakes (2000m), the second Group 1 of the day.

James McDonald won his fourth Group 1 race and 10th race of the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Zaaki was a lot of people’s favourite going into this race and he didn’t disappoint.

The Annabel Neasham trained horse was dominant and held off a late challenge from Cascadian, the Brett Prebble ridden and James Cummings horse.

