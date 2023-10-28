Watch The Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Join Michael Felgate, Glen Boss, Britt Taylor and David Gately as they discuss all things Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Ep 1: Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Join Michael Felgate, Glen Boss, Britt Taylor and David Gately for a look at TAB Turnbull Stakes Day at Flemington as the spring build-up to the Melbourne Cup Carnival continues. Plus Glen Boss comes out of retirement to ride a camel in one of Australia's top outback camel racing festivals as part of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.

Ep 2: Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival

The countdown continues to the Melbourne Cup Carnival. Michael Felgate, Glen Boss, Britt Taylor and David Gately take a look at all the contenders in a huge weekend of racing across Melbourne and Sydney. Plus Gai Waterhouse relives her 2013 Melbourne Cup victory with Fiorente.

Ep 3: Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Just two weeks out from the Melbourne Cup Carnival, some of the key contenders are set to battle it out in the Caulfield Cup. Join Michael Felgate, Glen Boss, Britt Taylor and David Gately to preview the Caulfield Cup as well as the key international contenders for this year's Melbourne Cup. Plus we visit Cup favourite Vauban in Ireland with his trainer Willie Mullins

Ep 4: Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival It's 20 years since Makybe Diva began her incredible three-peat of the Melbourne Cup. On this week's edition of Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival, we feature the great mare and talk with her trainer from 2003 David Hall, now based in Hong Kong. And join Michael Felgate, Glen Boss, Britt Taylor and David Gately for a look at this week's Cox Plate and what's ahead for the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Ep 5: Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival

The Cup Carnival has arrived. Join Michael Felgate, Glen Boss, Britt Taylor and David Gately to preview the Melbourne Cup Carnival at Flemington, starting with Saturday's Penfolds Victoria Derby. And we look at the brilliant careers of two of the world's greatest jockeys - Frankie Dettori and Damien Oliver as they prepare to farewell their riding careers during Cup week.

Watch Friday November 3 on 10 and 10 Play, 2230 AEDT

Ep 6: Lexus Melbourne Cup Preview Show - Presented by TAB

The Lexus Melbourne Cup is set to once again stop the nation. On this edition of Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival, we preview the Cup and all the main contenders. The best form guide ahead of our greatest race.

Watch Friday November 6 on 10 and 10 Play, 2230 AEDT

Ep 7: Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Four incredible days of racing comes to a close on TAB Champions Stakes Day. Join Michael Felgate, Glen Boss, Britt Taylor and David Gately to preview the 3 group 1s at Flemington, and to re-live the best of the best on and off the track from Australia's biggest week of racing.

Watch Friday Novemeber 10 on 10 and 10 Play, 2230 AEDT

