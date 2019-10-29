Wagering and Betting Information Copyright

All VIC TAB (including SuperTAB) and NSW TAB wagering and betting information reproduced herein (TAB Information) is reproduced here under licence from the Tabcorp Holdings Limited and/or its related bodies corporate (Tabcorp Entities). You must not copy, reproduce, publish or distribute the TAB Information in any way without the prior written approval of the Tabcorp Entities.

Copyright in the Australian thoroughbred racing materials is owned by the following parties:

© 2018 Racing Australia Limited (Racing Australia) and others working with it. These racing materials, including fields, form and results, are subject to copyright protection and are reproduced under a copyright licence. Any unauthorised reproduction, adaptation or communication is strictly prohibited.

©2018 Canberra Racing Club Incorporated (CRC) and others working with it. These racing materials, including fields, form and results, are subject to copyright protection and are reproduced under a copyright licence. Any unauthorised reproduction, adaptation or communication is strictly prohibited.

©2018 Racing NSW (RNSW) and others working with it. These racing materials, including fields, form and results, are subject to copyright protection and are reproduced under a copyright licence. Any unauthorised reproduction, adaptation or communication is strictly prohibited.

©2018 Thoroughbred Racing NT Incorporated (TRNT) and others working with it. These racing materials, including fields, form and results, are subject to copyright protection and are reproduced under a copyright licence. Any unauthorised reproduction, adaptation or communication is strictly prohibited.

©2018 Racing Queensland Limited (RQL) and others working with it. These racing materials, including fields, form and results, are subject to copyright protection and are reproduced under a copyright licence. Any unauthorised reproduction, adaptation or communication is strictly prohibited.

©2018 Thoroughbred Racing SA Limited (TRSA) and others working with it. These racing materials, including fields, form and results, are subject to copyright protection and are reproduced under a copyright licence. Any unauthorised reproduction, adaptation or communication is strictly prohibited.

©2018 Tasracing Pty Ltd (TR) and others working with it. These racing materials, including fields, form and results, are subject to copyright protection and are reproduced under a copyright licence. Any unauthorised reproduction, adaptation or communication is strictly prohibited.

© 2018 Racing Victoria Limited (RVL) and others working with it. These racing materials, including fields, form and results, are subject to copyright protection and are reproduced under a copyright licence. Any unauthorised reproduction, adaptation or communication is strictly prohibited.

© 2018 Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA) and others working with it. These racing materials, including fields, form and results, are subject to copyright protection and are reproduced under a copyright licence. Any unauthorised reproduction, adaptation or communication is strictly prohibited.