Wagering and Betting Information Copyright

All VIC TAB (including SuperTAB) and NSW TAB wagering and betting information reproduced herein (TAB Information) is reproduced here under licence from the Tabcorp Holdings Limited and/or its related bodies corporate

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar
    All four big days on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play
    Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

    Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

    Watch the Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022 on Saturday, 5 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
    Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

    Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

    Watch the $2 million Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby live and free on 10 and 10 play on Saturday 29 October.
    Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

    Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

    Watch the Kennedy Oaks Day 2022 on Thursday, 3 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
    Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

    Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

    At 3pm on that famous first Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece for the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival. Watch all of the action live and free on 10 and 10 play