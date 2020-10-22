Victoria Racing Club announces epic entertainment line-up

A star-studded line-up of Australian music sensations will take to the stage throughout the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival with the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) today announcing an impressive list of chart-toppers who will be beamed into living rooms via Network 10’s broadcast, with extended performances available via 10Play and the VRC’s new immersive Cup Week website.

The performances, pre-recorded in iconic locations across Australia in the lead up to Cup Week, kick off on AAMI Victoria Derby Day with former Australian Crawl front man and rock royalty James Reyne. The singer-songwriter has just released his 12th solo studio album, but it will be his 80s cult classic, Motor’s Too Fast, that will have audiences singing along. The AAMI Victoria Derby Day line-up will feature multiple ARIA-winning genre defying artist, ILLY, performing his energetic hit anthem, Then What, from Brisbane.

On Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, multiple Aria award winner and multiplatinum singer/songwriter Delta Goodrem, will sing her aptly named latest single, Solid Gold, on Network 10.

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day will also showcase alt-rock band The Rubens performing their nostalgic new single Time of My Life from the picturesque Sydney Harbour.

Prior to the running of the 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup, Pete Murray will lead a celebratory moment marking the 160 year old journey of our greatest race performing a special acoustic rendition of his latest single, Found My Place, from his home town of Byron Bay. The song’s warm and welcoming narrative about hope, inspiration and passing on the wisdom of life to someone you love will be a befitting message in these challenging times. The Masked Singer winner and Neighbours star, Bonnie Anderson, will then have the honour of singing the Australian National Anthem live from Flemington.

Jon Stevens and his band, including an eight-piece string section, will then feature from Flemington Racecourse, belting out the anthemic Never Tear Us Apart by INXS. Everyone will also be treated to the song’s iconic saxophone solo live from The Club Stand’s Roof Garden with sweeping views of the much-loved Melbourne city skyline.

Kennedy Oaks Day sees the operatic talents of songstress Kate Miller-Heidke and 2020 ARIA Award Nominee, contemporary Country Rocker Casey Barnes, delighting viewers.

The Carnival reaches its crescendo on Seppelt Wines Stakes Day with Sydney-born / LA based global sensation, Sam Fischer, who will connect with Australia from across the globe performing his smash hit track with over 250 million worldwide streams, This City, from Los Angeles. Closing out the VRC’s stellar entertainment line-up, Bonnie Anderson, will return to perform from The Club Stand’s Roof Garden on Seppelt Wines Stakes Day.

VRC Chief Executive Officer Neil Wilson said in a year like no other it was important for the Club to create an at-home entertainment experience that lifted spirits, highlighted our great talents and showcased our beautiful country.

“While a racing event at its core, over its 160 year history the Melbourne Cup Carnival has become renowned for the bringing people together and exceptional entertainment. While we will be connecting in a different way this year, we are thrilled to have the support of Network 10 to be able to unite the nation through incredible homegrown performers against the background of Australia and beyond,” Mr Wilson said.

“We are delighted to have singer-songwriter, Kate Miller-Heidke, alongside rock legends like Jon Stevens and emerging artists including Sam Fischer and Casey Barnes on the schedule. Whatever your musical tastes, everyone will be entertained this Melbourne Cup Carnival.

“At a time when our tourism and music industries are crippled, the VRC also want to continue to use our global platform and the reach of Cup Week to showcase our incredible home grown talent and some of the beautiful Australian destinations we all hope to get back to one day soon.”

As a proud partner of the VRC, Mushroom Events has worked closely with the Club to bring the 2020 Cup Week entertainment vision to fruition. Mushroom Group Chairman Michael Gudinski praised the VRC for embracing the Australian music industry during a difficult year.

“Nothing lifts Australians more than our love for sport and music, and no event unites us more than the Melbourne Cup Carnival. Mushroom Events is so proud of our role in this year’s event and grateful to the VRC and Network 10 for their ongoing support of Australian artists and the music industry in this incredibly tough year for everyone,” Mr Gudinski said.

Chief Content Officer and EVP, ViacomCBS Australia & New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey, said the network was excited to bring these sensational performances to life and celebrate Australia through the Cup Week broadcast.

“The VRC has delivered an exceptional line-up. Network 10 can’t wait to share the amazing talents of some of Australia’s biggest names against the backdrop of our beautiful country as part of this year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast,” Ms McGarvey said.

“No matter who you are or where you are, everybody has a ticket to Cup Week with the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast live and free on Network 10 and streamed on 10 Play.”

The 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival begins with AAMI Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 31 October followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday 3 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 5 November and Seppelt Wines Stakes Day on Saturday 7 November.

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.