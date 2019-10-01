Melbourne Cup Carnival

The first day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival

AAMI Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 2nd November is the first day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival and is said to be the day for racing purists. AAMI Victoria Derby Day is considered one of the most prestigious days of racing in Australasia, featuring a card of nine Group races, four at the elite Group 1 level worth $1m or more.

The fashion stakes are equally high with the commencement of Myer Fashions on the Field. This is the day for classic elegance, which sets the pace for the entire week. It is the first opportunity for racegoers to parade their new Melbourne Cup Carnival outfits. Traditionally, black and white has been the prominent colour scheme for women, while men often chose to wear a grey morning suit, peacock vest and pin-stripe pants. The official flower for the meeting is the cornflower.

The feature Group 1 AAMI Victoria Derby – worth A$2 million – is Australia’s premier staying classic for three-year-olds.

Source: Victoria Racing Club Art & Heritage

