2019 AAMI Victoria Derby Day

Derby Day welcomes the start of the Victoria Racing Club’s Melbourne Cup carnival held at Flemington racecourse.

Damien Oliver shined on the day after he broke Bobbie Lewis’ long standing Cup week wins record of 72 winners. Oliver recorded two wins on the day, on Miami Bound in the Mumm Wakeful Stakes and on Warning in the AAMI Victoria Derby.

Race 1

TAB Stakes (1200m, Group 2)

Kemalpasa Order of Command Zoutori Malibu Style

Race 2

Mumm Wakeful Stakes (2000m, Group 2)

Miami Bound Vegas Jewel Palumba Flit

Race 3

Network 10 Carbine Club Stakes (1600m, Group 3)

Dalasan Brandenburg Groundswell Conqueror

Race 4

Lexus Hotham Stakes (1600m, Group1)

Downdraft Carif Azuro Sir Charles Road

Race 5

Empire Rose Stakes (1600m, Group 1)

Melody Belle Aristia Spanish Reef Princess Jenni

Race 6

Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m, Group 1)

Exceedance Bivouac Libertini Li’l Kontra

Race 7

AAMI Victoria Derby (2500m, Group 1)

Warning Southern Moon Soul Patch Relucent

Race 8

Kennedy Cantala Mile (1600m, Group 1)

Fierce Impact Fifty Stars Cascadian So Si Bon

Race 9

Furphy Sprint (1100m, Group 3)