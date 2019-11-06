2019 AAMI Victoria Derby Day

Derby Day welcomes the start of the Victoria Racing Club’s Melbourne Cup carnival held at Flemington racecourse.
Damien Oliver shined on the day after he broke Bobbie Lewis’ long standing Cup week wins record of 72 winners. Oliver recorded two wins on the day, on Miami Bound in the Mumm Wakeful Stakes and on Warning in the AAMI Victoria Derby.
Race 1
TAB Stakes (1200m, Group 2)
- Kemalpasa
- Order of Command
- Zoutori
- Malibu Style
Race 2
Mumm Wakeful Stakes (2000m, Group 2)
- Miami Bound
- Vegas Jewel
- Palumba
- Flit
Race 3
Network 10 Carbine Club Stakes (1600m, Group 3)
- Dalasan
- Brandenburg
- Groundswell
- Conqueror
Race 4
Lexus Hotham Stakes (1600m, Group1)
- Downdraft
- Carif
- Azuro
- Sir Charles Road
Race 5
Empire Rose Stakes (1600m, Group 1)
- Melody Belle
- Aristia
- Spanish Reef
- Princess Jenni
Race 6
Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m, Group 1)
- Exceedance
- Bivouac
- Libertini
- Li’l Kontra
Race 7
AAMI Victoria Derby (2500m, Group 1)
- Warning
- Southern Moon
- Soul Patch
- Relucent
Race 8
Kennedy Cantala Mile (1600m, Group 1)
- Fierce Impact
- Fifty Stars
- Cascadian
- So Si Bon
Race 9
Furphy Sprint (1100m, Group 3)
- Tofane
- Pippie
- Miss Iano
- Manicure