2019 AAMI Victoria Derby Day

All the results from the Victoria Derby Day 2019

Derby Day welcomes the start of the Victoria Racing Club’s Melbourne Cup carnival held at Flemington racecourse.

Damien Oliver shined on the day after he broke Bobbie Lewis’ long standing Cup week wins record of 72 winners. Oliver recorded two wins on the day, on Miami Bound in the Mumm Wakeful Stakes and on Warning in the AAMI Victoria Derby.

Race 1

TAB Stakes (1200m, Group 2)

  1. Kemalpasa
  2. Order of Command
  3. Zoutori
  4. Malibu Style

Race 2

Mumm Wakeful Stakes (2000m, Group 2)

  1. Miami Bound
  2. Vegas Jewel
  3. Palumba
  4. Flit

Race 3

Network 10 Carbine Club Stakes (1600m, Group 3)

  1. Dalasan
  2. Brandenburg
  3. Groundswell
  4. Conqueror

Race 4

Lexus Hotham Stakes (1600m, Group1)

  1. Downdraft
  2. Carif
  3. Azuro
  4. Sir Charles Road

Race 5

Empire Rose Stakes (1600m, Group 1)

  1. Melody Belle
  2. Aristia
  3. Spanish Reef
  4. Princess Jenni

Race 6

Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m, Group 1)

  1. Exceedance
  2. Bivouac
  3. Libertini
  4. Li’l Kontra

Race 7

AAMI Victoria Derby (2500m, Group 1)

  1. Warning
  2. Southern Moon
  3. Soul Patch
  4. Relucent

Race 8

Kennedy Cantala Mile (1600m, Group 1)

  1. Fierce Impact
  2. Fifty Stars
  3. Cascadian
  4. So Si Bon

Race 9

Furphy Sprint (1100m, Group 3)

  1. Tofane
  2. Pippie
  3. Miss Iano
  4. Manicure
